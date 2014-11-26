FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Environment
November 26, 2014 / 12:45 AM / 3 years ago

Premier Li says China to speed up water conservation projects: Xinhua

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

China's Premier Li Keqiang gestures as he addresses the 17th ASEAN-China Summit during the 25th ASEAN Summit in Naypyitaw November 13, 2014. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said China would accelerate water conservation projects to tackle its water shortage and bolster wider economic growth, the official Xinhua news agency said on Wednesday.

China is set to launch 172 key water conservation projects in coming years, with those already under way worth around 600 billion yuan ($98 billion).

Li made the comments during a visit to the Ministry of Water Resources on Monday, noting that water conservation was as important as investment in urban renovation and railway construction, Xinhua said.

Reporting by Adam Jourdan; Editing by Eric Meijer

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
