Premier Li says China to speed up water conservation projects: Xinhua

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said China would accelerate water conservation projects to tackle its water shortage and bolster wider economic growth, the official Xinhua news agency said on Wednesday.

China is set to launch 172 key water conservation projects in coming years, with those already under way worth around 600 billion yuan ($98 billion).

Li made the comments during a visit to the Ministry of Water Resources on Monday, noting that water conservation was as important as investment in urban renovation and railway construction, Xinhua said.