BEIJING The Three Gorges and Gezhouba, two of China's top hydropower plants, have closed two-thirds of their capacity to ease pressure from torrential rains that have pushed up water levels on the Yangtze River, according to state media on Tuesday.

The stations have stopped 26 generators, cutting capacity by 13.52 million kilowatts, equivalent to 13.52 gigawatts (GW), to 7.5 million kilowatts, or 7.5 GW, to ease flood pressure in the middle and lower reaches of the Yangtze River, the state-run Xinhua News Agency said, citing the Three Gorges Corp [CYTGP.UL].

The Three Gorges plant has reduced capacity to 6 GW from 18.12 GW, while Gezhouba capacity has halved to 1.5 GW from 2.9 GW.

Hydropower stations often take such measures during the rainy season in the south of the country, but analysts said the size of this shutdown is much larger than usual.

"The scale of shutdown is quite unprecedented," said Li Rong, power analyst with consultancy SIA Energy.

