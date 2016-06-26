FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China state planner head says new economic growth engines yet to replace old ones
#Business News
June 26, 2016 / 8:01 AM / a year ago

China state planner head says new economic growth engines yet to replace old ones

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

China's national flag is seen in front of cranes on a construction site at a commercial district in Beijing, China, January 26, 2016.Kim Kyung-Hoon

TIANJIN, China (Reuters) - New growth engines for China's economy have yet to replace the old ones, the head of the country's top economic planning agency said on Sunday.

Economic growth is still within a reasonable range, while China will push supply-side reform and appropriately expand demand, said Xu Shaoshi, chairman of the National Development and Reform Commission, at the World Economic Forum in the northern city of Tianjin.

Reporting by Kevin Yao; Writing by Paul Carsten; Editing by Sam Holmes

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
