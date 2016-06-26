China state planner head says new economic growth engines yet to replace old ones

TIANJIN, China (Reuters) - New growth engines for China's economy have yet to replace the old ones, the head of the country's top economic planning agency said on Sunday.
Economic growth is still within a reasonable range, while China will push supply-side reform and appropriately expand demand, said Xu Shaoshi, chairman of the National Development and Reform Commission, at the World Economic Forum in the northern city of Tianjin.
