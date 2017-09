Chinese Premier Li Keqiang prepares to meet Kyrgyzstan's Prime Minister Sooronbay Jeenbekov during the World Economic Forum in Tianjin, China, June 27, 2016. REUTERS/Wang Zhao/Pool

BEIJING (Reuters) - China is able to keep economic growth stable this year and in the long term, Premier Li Keqiang said on Monday.

The country cannot ignore changes in the global economy as well as risks in the domestic economy, Li said during a speech at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in the northern city of Tianjin.

Li reiterated that China has policy tools to cope with challenges and can step up fiscal policy support for the economy.