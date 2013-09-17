FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
All's well that ends well for lost Chinese woman
September 17, 2013 / 11:27 AM / 4 years ago

All's well that ends well for lost Chinese woman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - A Chinese woman has been found alive after becoming trapped at the bottom of an abandoned well for 15 days, living off raw corn cobs and rainwater, state news agency Xinhua said on Tuesday.

Su Qixiu, 38, fell down the concealed well near her village in the northern province of Henan after she went out foraging for herbs and could not climb out as the walls were too slippery and steep, the report said.

Su was discovered by a villager out harvesting corn on Monday and then rescued by firemen, Xinhua said.

She was currently in stable condition in hospital and recovering, the agency said.

Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Nick Macfie

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
