Westinghouse says first AP1000 reactor to be completed in China in early 2018

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Toshiba-owned nuclear reactor manufacturer Westinghouse expects its Sanmen 1 reactor in China's Zhejiang province, the world's first AP1000 reactor, to be completed in the first quarter of 2018.

Haydn Doughty, who is in charge of the Westinghouse team at Sanmen, said that performance tests after fuel loading are likely to take six months and the loading is expected to start in two to three months.

The new schedule represents another delay to the third-generation reactor, which had originally been expected to start operating in 2014.