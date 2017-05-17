FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Westinghouse says first AP1000 reactor to be completed in China in early 2018
May 17, 2017 / 11:01 AM / 3 months ago

Westinghouse says first AP1000 reactor to be completed in China in early 2018

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: The logo of the American company Westinghouse is pictured in Le Bourget, near Paris October 14, 2014.Benoit Tessier/File Photo

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Toshiba-owned nuclear reactor manufacturer Westinghouse expects its Sanmen 1 reactor in China's Zhejiang province, the world's first AP1000 reactor, to be completed in the first quarter of 2018.

Haydn Doughty, who is in charge of the Westinghouse team at Sanmen, said that performance tests after fuel loading are likely to take six months and the loading is expected to start in two to three months.

The new schedule represents another delay to the third-generation reactor, which had originally been expected to start operating in 2014.

Reporting by David Stanway; Editing by David Goodman

