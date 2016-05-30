'Human Arrow' achieves goal the Great Wall

‘Human Arrow’ Jeb Corliss ripped through a target on China’s Great Wall on Sunday in the latest of a string of stunts carried out by the 40-year-old daredevil.

For Corliss this latest challenge, involving skydiving from a helicopter dressed in a wingsuit, was all about precision. Corliss said for this challenge he’d wanted to so something “safer” after flying through a 25 foot wide crevice between two cliff faces for his previous stunt.

The flight was originally planned for Saturday (May 28) but high winds - which Corliss said could “basically kill you” stopped the first attempt. Corliss’s successful completion of the challenge can be watched online in 360 degree video.