#Lifestyle
May 29, 2016 / 1:01 PM / a year ago

'Human Arrow' achieves goal the Great Wall

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

‘Human Arrow’ Jeb Corliss ripped through a target on China’s Great Wall on Sunday in the latest of a string of stunts carried out by the 40-year-old daredevil.

For Corliss this latest challenge, involving skydiving from a helicopter dressed in a wingsuit,  was all about precision. Corliss said for this challenge he’d wanted to so something “safer” after flying through a 25 foot wide crevice between two cliff faces for his previous stunt.

The flight was originally planned for Saturday (May 28) but high winds - which Corliss said could “basically kill you” stopped the first attempt. Corliss’s successful completion of the challenge can be watched online in 360 degree video.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
