8 months ago
December 9, 2016 / 3:15 AM / 8 months ago

China warns WTO members not to use non-market economy clause after December 11

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A World Trade Organization (WTO) logo is pictured on their headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland, June 3, 2016.Denis Balibouse

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's Commerce Ministry said on Friday it would take "necessary measures" if World Trade Organization members continue to use a non-market economy clause in its to WTO deal to assess dumping duties against it after Dec. 11.

Ministry spokesman Shen Danyang made the comment at a regular briefing.

When China joined the WTO in 2001, it agreed to let other members treat it as a non-market economy for 15 years, giving trade partners an advantage when assessing whether it was selling goods too cheaply into foreign markets.

Reporting by Zhang Shu and Michael Martina; Editing by Eric Meijer

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
