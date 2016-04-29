FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China's Xi says economy had good start to 2016 but faces pressure: media
April 29, 2016 / 11:21 AM / a year ago

China's Xi says economy had good start to 2016 but faces pressure: media

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Chinese President Xi Jinping goes down the stage after a speach on the opening ceremony of CICA, at Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing on 28 April, 2016. REUTERS/Kenzaburo Fukuhara/Pool

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s economy has had a good start to 2016 and continues to operate within a reasonable range, but still faces relatively large downward pressure, President Xi said on Friday according to state radio.

Xi reiterated that the country will maintain a proactive fiscal policy and a prudent monetary policy, according to the broadcaster. China will strive to have a healthy stock market, and increase regulation to protect investors, Xi was reported to have said.

China will have a flexible, two-way foreign exchange policy and keep the yuan basically stable, he added, while the government will also introduce urbanization reform which will help absorb housing inventories.

State-owned enterprise reform, liberalization of prices, and encouragement of foreign investment would continue, Xi said in comments made during a meeting with provincial and top-level leaders, according to state radio.

Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Robert Birsel

