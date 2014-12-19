FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China's top judge urges swift, severe sentences in Xinjiang
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
Cyber Risk
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
December 19, 2014 / 3:15 AM / 3 years ago

China's top judge urges swift, severe sentences in Xinjiang

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Policemen patrol as a woman walks past in front of a court, where a trial of suspects of the Kunming railway station attack is taking place, in Kunming, Yunnan province September 12, 2014. REUTERS/Wong Campion

BEIJING (Reuters) - China must crack down “harshly and quickly” on cases involving terror attacks, national security and social stability in its restive region of Xinjiang, the country’s top judge said, in comments likely to further worry rights groups and exiles.

Resource-rich Xinjiang is strategically located on the borders of Central Asia, India, Pakistan and Afghanistan, and China has shown no sign of loosening its control.

Hundreds of people have been killed in the western region in the past two years, most in violence between the Muslim Uighur people who call Xinjiang home and ethnic majority Han Chinese. The government has also blamed attacks in other parts of China, including Beijing, on Islamist militants from Xinjiang.

Zhou Qiang, head of the Supreme People’s Court, told a meeting on legal assistance to Xinjiang that courts there would get help in handling cases to ensure long-lasting stability, state news agency Xinhua said late on Thursday.

“(We must) increase the level of guidance for trials, and guide Xinjiang courts to harshly and quickly hear terror crime cases like those which threaten national security, damage ethnic unity and affect social stability,” Zhou said.

Cases involving race and religion must also be handled “appropriately”, he added.

Dozens of people have been sentenced to death in Xinjiang in the past year or so, over participation in terror attacks.

Zhou’s remarks will fuel the concerns of rights groups and exiles about lack of due process in the handling of such trials, which are often completed in a single day and may feature several defendants at once.

Exiles and rights groups have long doubted the existence of a cohesive Islamist militant group operating in Xinjiang, and say that China’s harsh controls on the region’s culture and religion are to blame for the violence. China denies this.

Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.