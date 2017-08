Chinese 100 yuan banknotes are seen on a counter of a branch of a commercial bank in Beijing, China, March 30, 2016.

BEIJING (Reuters) - China has agreed to establish direct trading between its yuan currency and seven foreign currencies, the China foreign exchange trading platform operator said on Friday.

Trading between the yuan and currencies including the Norwegian krone, Mexican peso and Turkish lira will begin on Dec. 12, the China Foreign Exchange Trade System (CFETS) said in a statement on its website.