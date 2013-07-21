FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China's yuan reform 'brave', next targets: land, monopoly, tax: Xinhua
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
July 21, 2013 / 9:22 AM / 4 years ago

China's yuan reform 'brave', next targets: land, monopoly, tax: Xinhua

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China’s moves to liberalize its currency have been courageous given the economic risks, and next areas for reform include land policy, state-owned industries and taxation, the official Xinhua news service said in a commentary published on Sunday.

The news agency criticized Western politicians who have accused China of keeping its currency artificially low for ignoring the intricacy of the issue even while manipulating their own currencies.

“Tens of thousands of low-end manufacturers operating at a low profit margin have had to take a significant loss over a stronger RMB yuan,” Xinhua said in the commentary, using the initials for renminbi, the official name of the currency.

“The world is awash with easy money from the United States and Japan, which seeks higher returns from emerging economies, including China. Hot money flows in and out of China could paralyze the country’s macroeconomic policy tools.”

China has had to balance the benefits from a freer currency, including curbing inflation and speculative flows, against the risk of severe economic shock such reforms could bring, it said.

“To allow more flexibility for China’s yuan is easier said than done.”

The commentary highlighted the recent decision by the People’s Bank of China to scrap the floor on lending rates, announced on Friday, as one in a sequence of steps to continue to reform the way credit is allocated and risk priced in the world’s second-largest economy.

“China’s financial reform cannot be done overnight; yet it has no way back.”

While financial reform was critical, it must be accompanied by reforms in other areas of the economy, including “land, state monopoly, and fiscal policies”, Xinhua said.

Finance Minister Lou Jiwei was quoted in a Xinhua interview published late on Saturday saying that China is looking to business tax reform and the easing of paperwork requirements to help stimulate growth and sustain profitability.

Reporting by Pete Sweeney; Editing by Robert Birsel

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.