China increases quota for net yuan inflows under cross-border scheme: sources
#Business News
September 10, 2015 / 9:01 AM / 2 years ago

China increases quota for net yuan inflows under cross-border scheme: sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING/HONG KONG (Reuters) - The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) has increased the quota for net yuan inflows under a cross-border pooling scheme that enables companies to transfer the yuan between their onshore and offshore entities freely, two sources told Reuters on Thursday.

The scheme that was allowed in the Shanghai free trade zone and later expanded to the whole country last year could help multinational companies optimize their cash management and enhance capital efficiency.

The PBOC has a formula to calculate how much funds are allowed to enter China on a net basis, and the coefficient it uses was increased from 0.1 to 0.5, said the sources with direct knowledge of the matter. Essentially, the move suggests the amount of net inflows will increase to five times the earlier amount.

The central bank at the same time lowered the threshold of companies that can participate in the scheme.

The PBOC was not immediately available for comment.

Reporting by BEIJING Newsroom, Writing by Michelle Chen; Editing by Shri Navaratnam

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
