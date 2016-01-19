FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Yuan opens firmer ahead of China GDP data
January 19, 2016 / 2:13 AM / 2 years ago

Yuan opens firmer ahead of China GDP data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A customer counts Chinese Yuan notes at a market in Beijing, August 12, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Lee

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China’s yuan firmed at the open on Tuesday, ahead of the release of quarterly GDP data which is expected to point to the weakest economic growth in nearly seven years.

The People's Bank of China set the midpoint rate CNY=SAEC at 6.5596 per dollar prior to the market open, weaker than the previous fix of 6.559, and firmer than the previous day's closing quote of 6.5788.

The spot market CNY=CFXS opened at 6.5775 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.5795 in early trade, 7 pips away from the previous close and 0.30 percent away from the midpoint.

The spot rate is allowed to trade with a range 2 percent above or below the official fixing on any given day.

The offshore yuan (CNH) was trading .19 percent softer than from the onshore spot at 6.5919 per dollar, weaker than the previous day’s unofficial close of 6.586.

Reporting by Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Kim Coghill

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
