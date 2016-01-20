China's yuan stays flat, central bank strengthens defenses

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China’s yuan barely moved against the dollar on Wednesday after the central bank set the guidance rate slightly stronger while Beijing took steps to curb speculation on yuan depreciation.

“Trading was relatively tepid as the spot market was flattish,” said a trader at a Chinese city bank in Shanghai. “Now most of our trades are conducted on behalf of corporate clients.”

The People’s Bank of China set the midpoint rate at 6.5578 per dollar prior to market open, 18 pips or 0.03 percent firmer than the previous fix 6.5596. The daily midpoint has been set in a narrow range of 60 pips over the past 10 days.

The spot market opened at 6.5790 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.5793 at midday, almost unchanged from the previous close.

Chinese regulators are tightening restrictions on cross-border outflows from banks, sources told Reuters on Tuesday, as the latest in a series of steps by Beijing to stem speculation and slow capital flight as the currency weakens.

The Chinese currency has been under downward pressure partly due to slowing growth in the world’s No. 2 economy.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) cut its global growth forecasts for the third time in less than a year on Tuesday, as new figures from Beijing showed that the Chinese economy grew at 6.9 percent year-on-year, its slowest rate in 25 years.

Maurice Obstfeld, the chief economist of the IMF, said it was critical that China is clear about its overall economic strategy, including its currency.

He also noted that China faced further downside risks although the country’s recent data had been in line with the IMF’s expectations. [

Offshore yuan was trading 0.32 percent weaker than the onshore spot at 6.6001 per dollar.

The onshore yuan softened 0.5 percent against the euro to 7.1991. It also eased 0.6 percent against the Japanese yen, hovering at 5.6158 to 100 yen.