FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China's yuan eases on softer midpoint; unfazed by inflation data
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
May 10, 2016 / 4:10 AM / a year ago

China's yuan eases on softer midpoint; unfazed by inflation data

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

A customer counts Chinese Yuan banknotes as she purchases vegetables at a market in Beijing, China, May 9, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - The yuan edged lower against the dollar on Tuesday after the central bank fixed the softest midpoint in two months, traders said.

The latest data on China’s inflation had no immediate impact on the yuan, but added to the debate over whether the central bank now has the room to turn more cautious about future monetary policy easing.

Consumer prices rose slightly less than expected in April, while producer deflation showed further signs of moderating thanks to a bounce in commodity prices that is now rapidly fizzling.

However, the yuan pared some losses late in the morning, possibly driven by dollar sales, as traders looked to a much weaker yuan in the offshore market.

The offshore yuan CNH=D3 was trading 0.29 percent, or 192 pips weaker than the onshore spot at 6.5392 per dollar.

The People's Bank of China set the midpoint rate CNY=SAEC at 6.5233 per dollar prior to market open, 0.2 percent weaker than the previous fix 6.5105.

The spot yuan CNY=CFXS opened at 6.5213 per dollar and hit an intraday low of 6.5240. It was changing hands at 6.5200 at midday, easing 0.08 percent from the previous close.

On Tuesday, the onshore yuan strengthened 0.2 percent against the euro EURCNY=CFXS by midday at 7.4184. It also firmed 0.2 percent against the Japanese yen JPYCNY=CFXS, hovering around 6.0035 to 100 yen.

Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Kim Coghill

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.