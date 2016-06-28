China's yuan steadies on central bank guidance, outlook still vulnerable

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China’s yuan recovered slightly against the U.S. dollar on Tuesday, backing away from 5-1/2-year lows hit a day earlier as the central bank signaled its intention to keep the currency stable via a stronger-than-expected midpoint fix.

The People’s Bank of China (PBOC), however, refrained from intervening to support the tumbling yuan after Brexit, in line with its policy to let markets have a greater say over the exchange rate, traders said.

Traders said they believe the Chinese currency could resume its recent slide soon, with Britain's vote to leave the European Union continuing to thump non-dollar currencies, in particular the British pound GBP=.

“The Brexit aftermath still looms large,” said a senior trader at a European bank in Shanghai.

“Had the PBOC not tried to guide the yuan, ensuring it was relatively stable, the yuan would have already depreciated to near 6.7/dollar, or to 6.68 or 6.69.”

The yuan CNY=CFXS opened at 6.6512 per dollar, firmer than Monday's close of 6.6585 - the lowest close since December 2010.

It was changing hands at 6.6480 at midday, or 0.16 percent stronger than the previous close while the dollar index .DXY edged down 0.5 percent in Asian morning trade.

Prior to the market open, the central bank set its midpoint at 6.6528, its lowest level since December 2010 and 0.2 percent weaker than the previous fix of 6.6375, although still stronger than the market had expected.

Globally, financial markets continued to be gripped by anxiety after Britain's stunning vote to exit the European Union last week, with sterling GBP= still languishing near its lowest in more than 30 years early on Tuesday.

“As GBP takes 11.3 percent weight in the SDR basket, the recent sharp decline in GBP should point to weaker CNY fixing rates if taking SDR basket into account,” said Zhou Hao, senior Asia emerging market economist at Commerzbank, referring to the International Monetary Fund’s benchmark Special Drawing Rights (SDR) basket.

“This (Tuesday’s midpoint) suggests that the Chinese authorities want to strike a balance between enhancing credibility and smoothing out excessive volatility.”

In a policy statement, the PBOC said on Tuesday that the yuan had kept basically stable against the currency basket in the wake of Brexit, stating that market expectations for the yuan are “stable.”