China has necessary tools to manage flexible FX rate risks: IMF official
March 12, 2016 / 7:45 AM / a year ago

China has necessary tools to manage flexible FX rate risks: IMF official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A customer holds a 100 Yuan note at a market in Beijing, August 12, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Lee

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - China has all necessary instruments to manage risks associated with a flexible exchange rate, the country’s representative to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Saturday.

China’s objective in the foreseeable future is to manage the yuan float with reference to a basket of currencies, while allowing more flexibility for the exchange rate, Jin Zhongxia, executive director for China on the IMF’s policymaking board, said at a conference in New Delhi.

Jin said he did not expect a “very dramatic” depreciation of yuan. “I am personally in favor of reforms on exchange rate to make it more flexible, to make it free float,” he said.

Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; Editing by Sam Holmes

