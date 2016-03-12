China has necessary tools to manage flexible FX rate risks: IMF official

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - China has all necessary instruments to manage risks associated with a flexible exchange rate, the country’s representative to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Saturday.

China’s objective in the foreseeable future is to manage the yuan float with reference to a basket of currencies, while allowing more flexibility for the exchange rate, Jin Zhongxia, executive director for China on the IMF’s policymaking board, said at a conference in New Delhi.

Jin said he did not expect a “very dramatic” depreciation of yuan. “I am personally in favor of reforms on exchange rate to make it more flexible, to make it free float,” he said.