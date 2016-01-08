FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China central bank intervening to support yuan via state-owned banks: traders
Sections
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
Houston quickens pace of Harvey recovery as new storm threatens U.S.
Harvey Aftermath
Houston quickens pace of Harvey recovery as new storm threatens U.S.
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
January 8, 2016 / 2:31 AM / 2 years ago

China central bank intervening to support yuan via state-owned banks: traders

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. $100 banknotes and Chinese 100 yuan banknotes are pictured at a branch of a foreign bank in Beijing January 4, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China’s central bank was suspected of intervening in trading to support the yuan via state-owned banks, traders said on Friday.

“State-owned banks were offering dollar liquidity around 6.59, suspected to be on behalf of the central bank,” said a trader at a European bank in Shanghai. “This happened both today and yesterday.”

Early on Friday the central bank strengthened its official rate for the first time in nine trading days.

China allowed the biggest fall in the yuan in five months on Thursday, pressuring regional currencies and sending global markets tumbling as investors feared it would trigger competitive devaluations.

In spot trade, yuan CNY=CFXS opened at 6.5700 and was changing hands at 6.5888 by 0225 GMT (9.25 p.m. ET on Thursday), compared with its previous close of 6.5929.

Reporting by Lu Jianxin and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Kim Coghill

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.