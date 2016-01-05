FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China central bank suspected to have intervened to support yuan: traders
Sections
Houston residents set to return to work
Harvey aftermath
Houston residents set to return to work
Trump poised to rescind Dreamer program
Politics
Trump poised to rescind Dreamer program
Intrigue in Harare
Reuters Investigates
Intrigue in Harare
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
January 5, 2016 / 2:58 AM / 2 years ago

China central bank suspected to have intervened to support yuan: traders

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A clerk counts Chinese yuan and U.S. dollar banknotes at a branch of Bank of China in Taiyuan, Shanxi province, China, January 4, 2016. REUTERS/Jon Woo

HONG KONG/SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China's onshore yuan CNY=CFXS firmed against the dollar on Tuesday after suspected interventions from the central bank, three traders told Reuters.

“It’s quite obvious that the central bank has intervened in the market via big Chinese banks in the morning and trading was very active,” said a trader at a Chinese bank in Shanghai. The yuan closed at 6.5338 per dollar on Monday, but strengthened immediately after the opening on Tuesday and traded at 6.5197 by mid-morning.

China’s forex and stock markets had plunged sharply on Monday in response to weak economic data, sparking a global sell-off of riskier assets.

In the offshore yuan market, where the central bank usually takes a hands-off attitude, the yuan remains weak and hit 6.6446 in early trade, the lowest level in more than four years.

Reporting by Michelle Chen and Lu Jianxin; Editing by Kim Coghill

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.