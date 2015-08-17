Weaker yuan seen taking some sizzle from red hot China M&A activity

HONG KONG/LONDON (Reuters) - A few hours after China’s Bohai Leasing Co Ltd raised its offer and entered exclusive talks to buy Irish aircraft leasing firm Avolon Holdings Ltd, China shocked global markets with an unexpected yuan devaluation.

The move, which last week saw the Chinese currency plunging almost 4 percent against the U.S. dollar in the space of two days, makes overseas mergers and acquisitions more expensive in local currency terms for Chinese buyers.

Bankers say the yuan’s weakness could make Chinese suitors less aggressive when bidding for foreign targets but won’t stop companies such as Bohai Leasing from pursuing these assets as they seek to diversify risk in light of a slowdown at home.

“The world is becoming more and more specialized and if you’re not able to buy outside your terrain, you’ll be at a disadvantage,” said Bharat Bhise, CEO of Bravia Capital, which advised Bohai Leasing on the $2.64 billion bid for Avolon.

“The benefits are so much higher, that a small (price) increase isn’t going to make a difference.”

Like other companies with global ambitions, big players such as ChemChina, Fosun International or Bohai Leasing have funding reserves in U.S. dollars and euros for foreign takeovers, bankers and industry players say.

These companies, which sometimes enter currency hedging agreements when announcing a deal, are also being encouraged by China’s government to continue to purchase assets abroad.

“Our strategy hasn’t changed as we have access to multiple capital sources,” said a director at a Chinese conglomerate that was recently involved in a number of large overseas takeovers.

“Currency exchange is only one of many factors to take into account when you negotiate a deal overseas: I don’t think Chinese firms will put their M&A plans on ice,” said the executive, who could not discuss the strategy publicly.

China deal activity has soared in 2015, with the value of announced mergers involving Chinese companies reaching $409 billion through the second week of August, on pace to smash a record $451.3 billion in 2014, Thomson Reuters data show.

Outbound acquisitions by Chinese companies jumped 78 percent from the same period last year, nearly half of them in Europe.

Among the larger deals were the purchase of a controlling stake in Pirelli by ChemChina, a deal that values the Italian tire maker $8 billion, and the $2.8 billion takeover of Philips’s LED light components business by fund GO Scale Capital.

“They had a go-out policy for the last 10 years to encourage Chinese companies to diversify overseas and to look at acquiring companies and assets,” said Wells Fargo’s International Group head Richard Yorke, was previously president and CEO of HSBC Bank (China).

LESS AGGRESSIVE

Even though the weaker yuan is not going to stop altogether China’s outbound march, the devaluation will affect the capacity of some suitors to fully engage in a bidding war.

For instance, buyers Anbang and Fosun, which are looking to buy Portugal’s Novo Banco, may lose some edge to outbid rivals in the deal, estimated at more than $4.4 billion.

“Anbang and Fosun have made binding offers, so the sale is not compromised by the devaluation,” said a bank analyst in Lisbon, who was not authorized to speak publicly on the matter. “What it might affect is their capacity to sweeten the bids further.”

Despite initial global markets jitters, China’s central bank appears to have put a floor under the yuan and the move could help the economy down the road, improving the outlook for deals.

“If anything, it probably provides a measure of confidence the government is using different levers to stabilize the situation and make China more competitive,” said Oliver Stratton at consultancy firm Alvarez & Marsal.