FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China regulator denies reports of new FX purchase restrictions
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Energy & Environment
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
June 28, 2016 / 7:45 AM / a year ago

China regulator denies reports of new FX purchase restrictions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - The Shanghai branch of China’s foreign exchange regulator on Tuesday said there have been no changes to rules on individuals purchasing foreign exchange in the city.

The comment was in response to unspecified reports of new foreign exchange purchase restrictions in Shanghai.

The Shanghai branch of the State Administration of Foreign Exchange said that it supports qualified firms investing overseas and the healthy development of foreign investment.

Chinese individuals are allowed to purchase $50,000 annually with no restrictions, while amounts larger than that require more documentation.

The Chinese yuan CNY=CFXS weakened against the dollar on Monday following the UK's vote to leave the European Union, and analysts expect further downward pressure on the currency in the short term.

Reporting by Elias Glenn; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.