FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PBOC economist: yuan may rise or fall vs. currency basket in mid term-paper
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Energy & Environment
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
TECHNOLOGY
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
June 8, 2016 / 12:31 AM / a year ago

PBOC economist: yuan may rise or fall vs. currency basket in mid term-paper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A Chinese national flag flutters outside the headquarters of the People's Bank of China, the Chinese central bank, in Beijing, April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - The People’s Bank of China will allow the yuan to rise or fall against a basket of currencies in the medium term, the central bank’s chief economist was quoted saying by the China Business News on its website on Wednesday.

“What we do, is to reduce the yuan’s short-term volatility against the basket using the mid-point pricing mechanism as the main thread, but will allow some degrees of appreciation or depreciation against the basket in a relatively long period of time,” Ma Jun was quoted by the newspaper as saying.

Ma said that the yuan’s medium-term trend is determined by a number of factors, including macroeconomic situations, market supply and demand, people’s expectations and price indexes in different countries, the newspaper quoting him as saying.

Reporting by Samuel Shen and Brenda Goh; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.