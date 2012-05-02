New reality on yuan challenges U.S. calls for appreciation

A bank clerk counts U.S. dollar banknotes on bundles of 100 Chinese yuan banknotes at a branch of a bank in Huaibei, Anhui province April 26, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Market participants will be closely watching Sino-U.S. economic talks this week to see if Washington softens its rhetoric on the exchange rate issue in response to Beijing’s latest reforms.

The official Chinese position is that it will not bow to external pressure to let the yuan appreciate. But traders say the central bank is influenced by U.S. appeals for China to let the yuan rise faster.

As the annual talks between Beijing and Washington get under way on Wednesday, the market will be searching for clues about where yuan appreciation ranks among various U.S. priorities for the talks. Less emphasis on the yuan could mean less appreciation this year.

In many respects, the U.S. debate over the yuan seems stuck in the same framework it was in five years ago.

Presumptive Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney has repeatedly promised to label China a currency manipulator on the first day of his presidency.

The Obama administration and the International Monetary Fund continue to urge China to let the yuan float more freely, which they believe will lead to appreciation.

But China can make an increasingly plausible case that the yuan is no longer undervalued.

The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) believes the yuan is close to a “balanced level.” Though the PBOC’s opinion is unlikely to move U.S. negotiators, the fact that the market appears to agree, however, cannot be discounted so easily.

China’s recent widening of the yuan’s daily trading band against the dollar has so far failed to produce the appreciation that critics of China’s currency policy may have expected.

YUAN TRAILS PBOC GUIDANCE

Spot yuan has traded weaker than the central bank’s midpoint fix nearly every day since mid-March, possibly indicating downward pressure on the yuan.

Traders say the yuan has reached a temporary equilibrium around 6.30-6.31 per dollar. A series of strong midpoints last week failed to jolt the currency out of this range.

The PBOC’s move to widen the trading band, which took effect April 16, broadened the daily band to 1 percent on either side of the midpoint, up from the previous 0.5 percent.

But when the yuan finally broke through the previous 0.5 percent band for the first time, on April 27, it broke to the weak side. Spot yuan touched an intraday low of 6.3124, 0.54 percent weaker than the day’s fix of 6.2787.

Indeed, the PBOC followed its usual pattern last week of setting a series of strong midpoints in the days leading up to a major international summit. The central bank set another record-high midpoint, at 6.2670, on Wednesday morning.

But unlike in the past, the market largely declined to follow the central bank’s lead.

“We couldn’t do any business with (today‘s) midpoint,” a trader at a Shanghai bank told Reuters on Friday.

Most analysts are still predicting the yuan will appreciate by 2-3 percent for the full year, down from 4.7 percent in 2011.

That implies an exchange rate of 6.11 to 6.17 per dollar by the end of the year. But with four months gone, the yuan is down 0.07 percent on the year.

Some say that yuan appreciation is still likely over the long-term, but that it will be the result of pressure that builds gradually over time as China’s economy matures, rather than the result of a release of pent-up appreciation pressure.

“The structural undervaluation has been corrected, and over the medium term we would expect cross rates to reflect relative productivity growth between China and its major trading partners. Consequently, while the RMB may be close to fair value right now, we would expect it to maintain a steady appreciation track over the next few years,” Joyce Poon, Asia research director for macroeconomic consultancy GaveKal, wrote in April.

LONGER-TERM RISE

Other analysts argue that current economic fundamentals seem to contradict the apparent depreciation pressure seen in the market over the last month.

China’s current account surplus has fallen sharply in recent years, from 10.1 percent of GDP in 2007 to 2.8 percent last year, and 1.4 percent in the first quarter of 2012.

But the country still runs a sizable surplus on the capital and financial account. That surplus totaled $49.9 billion in the first quarter, more than double the size of the current account.

Standard Chartered economist Stephen Green says the recent, apparent depreciation pressure as a mystery.

“It is possible ... that the central bank was buying its dollars outside of market hours in Q1, and that this was therefore not impacting the CNY’s market valuation,” Green wrote in an April 27 research note.

Though such an explanation cannot be ruled out, it would imply that PBOC is playing an extraordinarily intricate double game, setting strong midpoints on one hand, only to intentionally thwart those fixings via after-hours intervention.

Whatever the reason for the apparent yuan weakness seen since mid-March, U.S. policymakers would do well to take note of what the market already knows. It’s not 2007 anymore.