China COSCO posts first-quarter net loss of 2 billion yuan
April 26, 2013 / 10:21 AM / 4 years ago

China COSCO posts first-quarter net loss of 2 billion yuan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG (Reuters) - China COSCO Holdings Co Ltd (1919.HK), the flagship of the country’s biggest shipping conglomerate, made a net loss of 2 billion yuan ($324 million)in the first quarter as its bulk cargo business struggled to recover from a lingering industry slump due to a supply glut and weak global economy.

Its first-quarter results improved from a net loss of 2.7 billion yuan last year, the company said in a filing to the Hong Kong stock exchange on Friday.

Shares in China COSCO (601919.SS), which also operates a container leasing and terminal business via COSCO Pacific Ltd (1199.HK), rose 0.9 percent ahead of the results on Friday, compared with a 0.7 percent gain for the broader market.

For a statement, plase click here

Reporting By Yimou Lee; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree

