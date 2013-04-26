China COSCO posts first-quarter net loss of 2 billion yuan

HONG KONG (Reuters) - China COSCO Holdings Co Ltd (1919.HK), the flagship of the country’s biggest shipping conglomerate, made a net loss of 2 billion yuan ($324 million)in the first quarter as its bulk cargo business struggled to recover from a lingering industry slump due to a supply glut and weak global economy.

Its first-quarter results improved from a net loss of 2.7 billion yuan last year, the company said in a filing to the Hong Kong stock exchange on Friday.

Shares in China COSCO (601919.SS), which also operates a container leasing and terminal business via COSCO Pacific Ltd (1199.HK), rose 0.9 percent ahead of the results on Friday, compared with a 0.7 percent gain for the broader market.

