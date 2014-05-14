FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
GSK says China bribery charges 'deeply concerning'
#Business News
May 14, 2014 / 8:18 AM / 3 years ago

GSK says China bribery charges 'deeply concerning'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - British drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline, whose former China head and other colleagues have been charged with corruption by Chinese police, said on Wednesday the case was deeply concerning.

Britain’s biggest pharmaceuticals group said it understood the authorities had issued the case to the Changsha People’s Procurator in Hunan Province and the procurator was now reviewing the case.

“We take the allegations that have been raised very seriously. They are deeply concerning to us and contrary to the values of GSK,” it said in a brief statement.

“We want to reach a resolution that will enable the company to continue to make an important contribution to the health and welfare of China and its citizens.”

Reporting by Ben Hirschler; editing by Kate Holton

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
