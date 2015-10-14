FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China Huarong cuts planned HK IPO size with no secondary sale: IFR
October 14, 2015
October 14, 2015 / 10:32 AM / 2 years ago

China Huarong cuts planned HK IPO size with no secondary sale: IFR

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG (Reuters) - State-owned bad debt manager China Huarong Asset Management Co will reduce the size of its Hong Kong IPO, after deciding to sell new shares only instead of a sale combining new shares and stock by existing shareholders, IFR reported on Wednesday citing sources familiar with the plans.

The IPO could raise as much as $2.5 billion, compared with up to $2.8 billion previously expected, added IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication. The sale would consist of 5.77 billion new shares, down from 6.31 billion originally planned that also included shares from China’s Ministry of Finance and from state-backed grain trader COFCO.

The two state-owned companies had planned to sell no more than 624 million shares in the IPO.

Huarong didn’t reply to a Reuters request for comment on the IPO plans.

Reporting by Fiona Lau of IFR; Writing by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
