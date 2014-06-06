China's Qingdao port says unaffected by probe, no employees implicated

(Reuters) - China’s Qingdao Port International Co. Ltd. said on Friday it would not be impacted by an investigation into alleged fraud involving copper and aluminium stored at the port because the amounts involved were immaterial to its overall business.

The investigation at the world’s seventh-largest port is looking into whether single cargoes of metal were used multiple times to obtain financing, according to industry sources.

“The metal products which are subject to the investigation, and the total annual throughput of aluminium and copper of the group, account for an immaterial proportion of the total annual throughput of the group,” Qingdao Port said in a statement to Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing on which it is listed.

It did not say in the statement how much metal was involved in the alleged fraud. It also said none of the company’s employees were under investigation.

Qingdao Port said its Danang branch was asked last week by China’s Public Security Authority to help with an investigation relating to aluminium and copper products under the name of a third-party cargo shipment agency on behalf of a cargo owner.

It did not name the cargo owner or the shipment agency, and said Qingdaoo had not been party to the agreement between the two. The metal had been stored at its Danang branch.

Qingdao was asked in particular to carry out a stock take of that metal and early this week to help sequestrate the metal.

It said the port had not been asked to suspend any port operations or services, other than in relation to the specific metal under investigation, and port services continued as normal for all other metal ore products, including aluminium and copper.

“The directors are of the view that the investigation does not have any material adverse effect on the business, results of operations or financial position of the group,” it said, adding it will closely monitor the development of the investigation.

Qingdao Ports International and its controlling shareholder raised a combined HK$2.92 billion ($377 million) in an initial public offering last week, according to sources.

Its shares weakened in their Hong Kong trading debut on Friday.