FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China State Construction says won $4.3 billion in contracts recently
Sections
Featured
How the Vegas shooter foiled a well-oiled counter-terrorism plan
las Vegas Massacre
How the Vegas shooter foiled a well-oiled counter-terrorism plan
Unexpected breather for some bankrupt U.S. retailers
Economy
Unexpected breather for some bankrupt U.S. retailers
SEC's corporate filing system vulnerable
Cyber Risk
SEC's corporate filing system vulnerable
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
October 22, 2012 / 10:11 AM / 5 years ago

China State Construction says won $4.3 billion in contracts recently

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China State Construction Engineering Corp Ltd (601668.SS), the country’s biggest construction firm by market value, said on Monday it has recently won contracts for five projects worth 26.8 billion yuan ($4.29 billion), equivalent to about 5.5 percent of its 2011 revenue.

The projects include an office building in China’s southwestern city of Guiyang, a commercial complex in western Chengdu and a stadium in Congo in Africa, the company said in a stock exchange filing.

The state-controlled company is scheduled to report its third-quarter earnings on October 29.

($1 = 6.2538 Chinese yuan)

Reporting by Samuel Shen and Melanie Lee; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.