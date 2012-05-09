China State Construction says in $2 billion deal with UAE's Aabar

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China State Construction Engineering Corp (601668.SS) said on Wednesday it had signed an agreement with Abu Dhabi sovereign fund Aabar to develop real estate projects in Abu Dhabi for a total investment of $2 billion.

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd (1398.HK) (601398.SS) will provide Aabar with funding, while China State Construction will be the contractor for the projects, China State Construction said in a statement to the Shanghai stock exchange.