Hong Kong's ChinaVision stock set to soar after Alibaba buys control

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Shares of ChinaVision Media Group Ltd are set to open up 290 percent after China’s largest e-commerce company Alibaba Group Holding agreed to buy a controlling stake in the Hong Kong-listed television program services supplier.

Shares of ChinaVision, which were suspended on February 25 and resumed trading on Wednesday, are set to open at HK$2.50 per share, compared with its previous close of HK$0.64 per share.

That compares with 1.1 percent fall indicated for the benchmark Hang Seng Index.

A unit of Alibaba has agreed to buy 12.49 billion new shares, representing 60 percent of the enlarged share capital of ChinaVision, at HK$0.50 apiece for HK$6.24 billion ($804 million).