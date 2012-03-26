FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Chinook Energy loss widens, sees lower revenue
March 26, 2012 / 1:06 PM / 6 years ago

Chinook Energy loss widens, sees lower revenue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Canadian oil and natural gas explorer Chinook Energy Inc (CKE.TO) posted a wider fourth-quarter loss, and said 2012 production revenue would be hurt by lower gas prices.

The company has shut in about 2.5 million cubic feet per day of dry natural gas production in northeast Alberta during the first quarter, it said in a statement.

For October-December the company’s loss from continuing operations widened to C$58.1 million, or 27 Canadian cents a share, from C$12.2 million, or 6 Canadian cents a share, a year ago.

Petroleum and natural gas revenue rose about 21 percent to C$57.3 million.

Quarterly production averaged 15,119 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d), down from an average of 15,354 boe/d, a year ago.

Shares of the Calgary-based company closed at C$1.47 on Friday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Reporting by Shounak Dasgupta in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian

