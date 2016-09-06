A Chipotle Mexican Grill is seen the day before it announces its first quarter results, in Los Angeles, California, United States, April 25, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

BOSTON Activist investor William Ackman's hedge fund bought a 9.9 percent stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG.N), making the purchase after the once high-flying restaurant chain was battered by food-safety issues.

The billionaire manager said the company's shares, which closed at $414.07 on Tuesday, were undervalued and that he would be speaking with management. The share price jumped more than 5 percent on news that Ackman was now involved.

Chipotle was tied to E. coli, salmonella and norovirus outbreaks last year and its share price has dropped 13 percent since January.

The investment marks the first addition to Ackman's highly concentrated portfolio in nearly a year. Pershing Square Capital Management, Ackman's $12 billion hedge fund, sold off the remainder of its investment in railway Canadian Pacific roughly one month ago, freeing up some $1.5 billion for new investments.

(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; editing by Jonathan Oatis and Cynthia Osterman)