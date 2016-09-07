Ackman may push Chipotle for board changes, franchising: analysts

The logo of Chipotle Mexican Grill is seen at a restaurant in Paris, March 7, 2016.

(Reuters) - Activist investor William Ackman, wielding a stake of nearly 10 percent in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG.N), is likely to push for board changes and a franchising model, analysts said, as the fast-casual Mexican food chain struggles to win back customers.

Ackman, whose Pershing Square Holdings oversees $12 billion for pension funds and other wealthy investors, is known for shaking up boards and trying to guide turnarounds.

But he has had limited success with his investments in recent times. Pershing Square lost 20.5 percent in 2015, and was down 14.3 percent this year as of the end of August.

Ackman is the largest shareholder in embattled Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc (VRX.TO) (VRX.N) and has a $1 billion short position in nutritional supplement maker Herbalife Ltd (HLF.N) that has so far proved unprofitable.

Nomura analyst Mark Kalinowski is among analysts who expect Ackman to push for board changes at Chipotle, which was hit by E. coli, salmonella and norovirus outbreaks last year and has yet to fully recover.

Kalinowski said "meaningful new blood" was needed on the Chipotle board, which has come under fire for having served too long and for being too close to management.

Ackman might pressure Chipotle to "franchise outlets to drive unit growth and increase shareholder returns," Maxim Group analyst Stephen Anderson said in a note. McDonald's Corp (MCD.N), Yum Brands Inc's (YUM.N) Pizza Hut and KFC, and Starbucks Corp (SBUX.O) have embraced the franchising model to expand.

However, Morgan Stanley analyst John Glass noted that Chipotle had no existing franchisee base on which to build.

Chipotle's shares were up 5.3 percent at $435.07 in early trading on Wednesday. Up to Tuesday's close, the stock had tumbled more than 42 percent in the last 12 months.

The company's revenue has fallen for three straight quarters.

Denver-based Chipotle has invested heavily to try to draw back customers, increasing food safety measures and offering free burritos and other menu items such as guacamole and chips.

"We see no quick fix to what CMG really needs - a revitalization of top line," Glass wrote in a note.

With the stake in Chipotle, Ackman is betting on a sector where he has seen success before.

He previously made successful bets on Burger King and McDonalds and remains an investor in Restaurant Brands International (QSR.TO), the company that resulted from the merger of Burger King and Canada's Tim Horton's.

However, analysts said Chipotle did not have the issues that activist investors typically deal with.

"There is no real estate to sell or significant non-core assets to sell," said Howard Penney, who covers Chipotle for Hedgeye Risk Management.

Twelve of 37 brokerages rate Chipotle a "buy" or higher, 19 "hold" and 6 "sell" or lower. The median price target is $442.50, down from $460 in June.