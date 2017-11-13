FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Chipotle denies link to 'Supergirl' actor's illness
Sections
Featured
Qualcomm rejects Broadcom's $103-billion takeover bid
Deals
Qualcomm rejects Broadcom's $103-billion takeover bid
Airbnb trouncing online travel sites this holiday season
Reuters TV
Airbnb trouncing online travel sites this holiday season
Central banks struggle to adjust to life without the big guns
Business
Central banks struggle to adjust to life without the big guns
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Entertainment News
November 13, 2017 / 5:30 PM / Updated 24 minutes ago

Chipotle denies link to 'Supergirl' actor's illness

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Chipotle Mexican Grill on Monday denied allegations by actor Jeremy Jordan that eating at one of its restaurants landed him in the hospital.

Cast member Jeremy Jordan attends the premiere of "The Last Five Years" in Los Angeles February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Jordan, who plays Winn Schott on TV show “Supergirl,” posted an Instagram video on Thursday of himself on a hospital bed, saying that food he ate at a Chipotle made him severely sick and that he “almost died,” according to a People.com report.

“There have been no other reported claims of illness at the restaurant where (Jordan) dined. We take all claims seriously, but we can’t confirm any link to Chipotle, given the details he shared with us,” Chipotle spokesman Chris Arnold said via email.

Jordan’s allegations come as Chipotle is still recovering from a bruising string of food safety lapses that started in late 2015, including a recent norovirus outbreak at a Virginia restaurant.

The Denver-based burrito chain’s stock has fallen about 60 percent since an E. coli outbreak in 2015.

Shares of Chipotle fell as much as 6 percent to a near five-year low of $263.11 on Monday morning, but recouped most losses by afternoon. The stock was last down 0.4 percent.

Reporting by Gayathree Ganesan and Uday Sampath Kumar in Bengaluru; editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.