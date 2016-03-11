FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Business News
March 11, 2016 / 11:09 PM / 2 years ago

Chipotle co-CEOs 2015 compensation halved amid food-safety scare

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The sun shines over a temporarily closed Chipotle restaurant in Billerica, Massachusetts March 9, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

(Reuters) - Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc’s (CMG.N) co-chief executive officers’ total compensation more than halved in 2015, a year when the one-time Wall Street darling lost flavor following a series of food-borne illnesses linked to its restaurants.

Founder and co-Chief Executive Steve Ells’ total compensation fell 52 percent to $13.8 million, from a year earlier, according to a regulatory filing on Friday.

Co-CEO Monty Moran’s total compensation fell about 51 percent to $13.6 million.

Chipotle shares, which hit an all-time high of $758.61 on Aug. 5, have been hammered by the food safety incidents, with the latest one reported earlier this week at a Boston-area restaurant.

The company’s shares closed at $507.85 on Friday.

Ells and Moran have been leading the company’s efforts to reassure customers and last month laid out their program to improve restaurant safety.

Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

