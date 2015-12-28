FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Chipotle reopens Boston restaurant linked to norovirus outbreak
#Health News
December 28, 2015 / 9:40 PM / 2 years ago

Chipotle reopens Boston restaurant linked to norovirus outbreak

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

A logo of Chipotle Mexican Grill is seen on a store entrance in Manhattan, New York in this November 23, 2015 file photo. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/Files

(Reuters) - Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc said it reopened its Boston restaurant, which was linked to a norovirus outbreak that sickened more than 130 people earlier this month.

The restaurant in Boston’s Cleveland Circle neighborhood reopened on Saturday, spokesman Chris Arnold said in an email.

Chipotle temporarily closed the restaurant earlier this month after more than 120 Boston College students showed symptoms consistent with the norovirus.

Norovirus is a highly contagious virus easily passed among those in close proximity and can spread through contaminated food, improper hygiene, and contact with contaminated surfaces.

The virus can cause nausea, vomiting and diarrhea and incubation can occur between two and eight days.

The burrito restaurant chain has been under scrutiny since November, when health officials first linked it to an E. coli outbreak that has sickened 52 people in nine states and forced the company to temporarily close some locations.

Chipotle’s shares closed down little changed at $493.52 on the New York Stock Exchange on Monday.

Reporting by Ramkumar Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
