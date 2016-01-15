FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Chipotle to shut outlets next month for food safety meeting
January 15, 2016 / 4:20 PM / 2 years ago

Chipotle to shut outlets next month for food safety meeting

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A Chipotle restaurant is shown in Federal Way, Washington November 20, 2015. REUTERS/David Ryder

(Reuters) - Popular burrito chain Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc will close its restaurants for a few hours next month to hold a meeting on food safety with employees, company executives said.

Chipotle, which has been plagued by a series of food poisoning outbreaks, will hold the meeting on Feb. 8, the executives said at the ICR Conference on Wednesday.

Chipotle is confident that steps being taken to tighten food safety will prevent future food poisoning outbreaks, the executives said.

Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey

