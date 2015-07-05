FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Chipotle shares could plunge unless growth revives: Barron's
Sections
Featured
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Irma's aftermath
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
Technology
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
July 5, 2015 / 8:03 PM / 2 years ago

Chipotle shares could plunge unless growth revives: Barron's

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The sign for Chipotle Mexican Grill's restaurant is seen in Westminster, Colorado October 17, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG.N) have lost some of their luster recently and unless growth revives at the company, the stock could see a 15 percent to 20 percent plunge, the July 6 edition of Barron’s said.

Chipotle’s stock could drop below $500 a share after the burrito chain reported revenue slightly below expectations in April and said the removal of pork from one-third of its restaurants would hurt sales this year, Barron’s said.

Rising food costs, along with rising healthcare and other costs, are crimping Chipotle, it said. Since peaking at $727.17 in early January, the fast-rising stock has fallen about 16 percent and closed Thursday at $609.56.

Chipotle did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Reporting by Herbert Lash; Editing by Eric Walsh

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.