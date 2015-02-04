Chipotle restaurant sales growth slows, shares fall

The sign for Chipotle Mexican Grill's restaurant is seen in Westminster, Colorado October 17, 2013. Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc Q3 2013 Earnings Release is to be released on October 17, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

(Reuters) - Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG.N) on Tuesday reported sales growth at established restaurants slowed in the fourth quarter and slightly missed Wall Street’s estimate, sending shares down more than 6 percent in after-hours trade.

The fast-growing burrito chain known for antibiotic-free meats and organic produce when available is the envy of the restaurant industry. Its stock trades at a rich valuation and is harshly punished when it fails to exceed Wall Street’s lofty expectations.

Sales at Chipotle restaurants open at least 13 months, a closely watched gauge of industry performance, rose 16.1 percent in the fourth quarter. Analysts polled by Consensus Metrix had expected 16.5 percent.

Chief Financial Officer Jack Hartung said cold weather in November appeared to have weakened sales. Shares fell 6.4 percent to $680 in extended trade.

Related Coverage Chipotle considering targeted price increase on beef this year

Chipotle, which opened 60 new restaurants during the quarter, reported same-restaurant sales gains of 19.8 percent for the third quarter and 17.3 percent for the second quarter.

Chipotle also repeated its forecasts for 2015 same-restaurant sales growth in the low to mid-single digit percentages and 190 to 205 new restaurant openings. Executives said blazing growth in prior quarters made achieving equally strong comparative figures difficult.

Fourth-quarter net income rose 52 percent from the prior year to $121.2 million or $3.84 per share. Food costs were 35 percent of revenue, an increase of 110 basis points due primarily to higher dairy and beef costs.

Revenue increased nearly 27 percent to $1.07 billion. The company attributed its industry-leading same-restaurant sales growth to an increase in customer visits, as well as the benefit of a nationwide menu price increase last summer.

The company, which had 1,783 restaurants at year end, also said it is considering raising prices on its steak and barbacoa dishes after its last price increase did not fully cover rising beef costs.

Chipotle removed pork from about one-third of its restaurants in January after discovering a supplier did not meet animal welfare standards. Monty Moran, co-chief executive, said on a conference call that the move did not “seem to have hurt sales at all.”

The company will book a $2 million charge in the first quarter related to disposing of pork from that supplier.

Chipotle has not yet replaced the lost supply, and a spokesman told Reuters that it will rotate supplies so no restaurant will be out for extended periods of time.