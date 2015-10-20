Chipotle growth cooling trend seen lasting into 2016

A man snaps a photograph at the entrance to Chipotle Mexican Grill in San Francisco, California July 21, 2015. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

(Reuters) - Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG.N) on Tuesday posted disappointing third-quarter profits and said growth would cool further in 2016, sending shares in the popular burrito chain down more than 7 percent in extended trading.

Chipotle has long been an investor favorite for its tough-to-replicate ability to increase sales without adding costs but higher expenses for labor, advertising and promotions took their toll in the quarter.

The higher costs more than offset declining outlays for ingredients such as avocados and dairy products.

Third-quarter profit was up almost 11 percent to $144.9 million, or $4.59 per share, but that fell 3 cents short of analysts’ average estimate, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Executives said they now expect 2016 sales at established restaurants to grow in the low-single-digit percentages. That would be a deceleration from the low-to-mid single-digit same-store sales growth it forecast for this year.

Third-quarter sales at Chipotle restaurants open at least 13 months were up 2.6 percent, just better than analysts expected.

But that was a tick down from the 4.3 percent growth in the second quarter and a significant slowdown from the double-digit percentage growth in the five quarters before that.

Shares in the Denver-based chain fell $50.23 to $655.40 in extended trading.

Chipotle, known for using antibiotic-free meat and removing genetically modified organisms from its ingredients, said it expected that this quarter would see the full restoration of pork supplies lost early this year when it suspended a supplier for not complying with its animal welfare standards.

That supply hiccup affected about 600 restaurants, or about one-third of Chipotle’s base.