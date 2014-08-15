FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Cutrale-Safra calls Chiquita shareholders to start proxy fight
August 15, 2014 / 10:31 PM / 3 years ago

Cutrale-Safra calls Chiquita shareholders to start proxy fight

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - The Brazilian Cutrale-Safra Group, which had an unsolicited bid for Chiquita Brands International Inc CQB.N rejected by management on Thursday, started preliminary steps to launch a proxy fight in its hostile takeover attempt.

Brazilian juice maker Cutrale and a banking and real estate conglomerate Safra Group, which teamed up to make a $610.5 million cash offer for the U.S.-based banana producer on Monday, asked shareholders of Chiquita to vote against a planned merger with Irish tropical fruit company Fyffes Plc FFY.I and adjourn a special shareholder meeting set for Sept. 17.

“These proxy materials enable Chiquita shareholders to send a clear message to the Chiquita board that its failure to enter into discussions with Cutrale-Safra and its decision to reject the superior Cutrale-Safra proposal is simply a continuation of their track record of failed strategic decisions and shareholder value destruction,” the Cutrale-Safra group said in a statement on Friday.

Chiquita is attempting to close a merger with Fyffes, which the two companies announced in March. The combined market value of Chiquita and Fyffes is currently close to $1 billion.

Faced with years of declining orange juice consumption globally, Cutrale is expanding into other products and regions. The presence of the Safra Group, controlled by Brazilian-Lebanese financier Joseph Safra, could give Cutrale the financial muscle it needs to outbid Fyffes, analysts said.

Reporting by Reese Ewing; editing by Andrew Hay

