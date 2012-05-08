FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Chiquita Brands profit misses on lower banana prices
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
California
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Global Markets
May 8, 2012 / 9:36 PM / 5 years ago

Chiquita Brands profit misses on lower banana prices

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Fruit and vegetable distributor Chiquita Brands International Inc’s CQB.N first-quarter adjusted profit fell short of analysts’ expectations as lower banana selling prices hurt sales and higher fuel costs squeezed margins.

The Cincinnati-based company said banana sales fell 3 percent to $520 million during the period due to lower prices in North America and lower European exchange rates. It expects the impact to follow through to the rest of the year.

For the January-March period, the company incurred a loss of $11 million, or 24 cents per share, compared with earnings of $24 million, or 52 cents per share a year earlier.

The loss includes charges related to the previously announced shipping reconfigurations in Europe, the relocation of the company’s headquarters, and other exit activities.

Total sales fell 4 percent to $793 million.

Excluding items the company posted earnings of 4 cents. Analysts on average had expected 32 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Chiquita Brands shares fell 10 percent to $7.19 in extended trade on Tuesday.

Reporting by Juhi Arora in Bangalore

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.