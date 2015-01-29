Check Point profit outlook below forecast as investments grow

TEL AVIV (Reuters) - Network security provider Check Point Software Technologies Ltd (CHKP.O) forecast net profit for 2015 of less than analysts’ expectations, as it increases investment in research and development and sales and marketing.

Most of the investments will come in the first half of 2015 and will bear fruit later in the year or in 2016, Chief Executive Officer Gil Shwed told reporters. He gave no figures for the spending but said the company would hire hundreds of workers globally to capitalize on market opportunities.

Shwed forecast the Israel-based company, a leader in the corporate fight against cyber crime and computer viruses, would earn between $3.90 and $4.02 per share excluding one-time items in 2015 on revenue of between $1.6 billion and $1.65 billion.

Analysts had on average forecast adjusted EPS of $4.07 on revenue of $1.59 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shwed said there are strong opportunities in the new areas of threat prevention and mobile security. The company has just started selling its Check Point Capsule offering to help secure mobile devices and data.

Earlier, Check Point said it earned $1.07 a share excluding one-time items in the fourth quarter of 2014, up from 98 cents a year earlier. Revenue grew 9 percent to $421 million. That compares with average forecasts of $1.05 a share on revenue of $416 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Products for high-end data centers as well as for small businesses produced strong results, Shwed said.

Check Point’s board authorized a 25 percent increase in its quarterly share repurchase program to up to $250 million, and a 50 percent increase in the overall program to an aggregate $1.5 billion. In 2014, it repurchased 11.2 million shares for $765 million, representing a quarterly average of $191 million.

Analyst Daniel Ives at FBR Capital Markets said 2014 was a pivotal year for Check Point, marked by strong cyber security trends.

Check Point’s Nasdaq-listed shares, which rose last week to a 14-year high of $81.57, were up 3.4 pct at $80.52 in morning trade. The stock has gained nearly 60 percent in the past two years, benefiting from an industry trend whereby security providers focus on detecting and preventing attacks before they penetrate organizations, rather than just protecting gateways.

For the first quarter of 2015, Check Point forecast adjusted EPS of between 89 and 93 cents on revenue of $360 million-$375 million. Analysts had been forecasting EPS of 93 cents on revenue of $368 million.