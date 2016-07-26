Check Point Software trims estimates after strong second quarter

The Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. logo is seen at the company's offices in Tel Aviv August 15, 2011.

TEL AVIV (Reuters) - Network security provider Check Point Software Technologies Ltd lowered its 2016 earnings outlook as customers shift to annual subscriptions as part of a drive to sell more bundles rather than single products, deferring some revenue into next year.

Check Point said it continues to achieve strong growth from products to prevent cyber security threats as the market moves away from technology that simply detects network penetration.

In recent months, Check Point has said it would have a new way of recognizing revenue from a new series of new appliances that contain more bundled software blades, or modules.

The revenue, which is recurring, will be deferred and not be recognized immediately.

"We see the transition (to subscriptions) moving faster than we expected," Chief Executive Officer Gil Shwed said on a conference call with analysts after second-quarter results that beat estimates.

Shwed said more than half of customers have already switched. He estimated that in the third quarter $8 million to $10 million of revenue will shift to 2017 while $16 million to $20 million from the fourth quarter will be deferred to next year. The impact in the second quarter was $6 million.

While the company did not formally change its 2016 earnings per share estimate of $4.45-$4.60 excluding one-time items, it said the shift of its revenue model would result in a reduction of nine cents to EPS in the second half of the year.

Similarly, revenue will likely be up to $30 million lower than its forecast of $1.72-$1.79 billion.

Gregg Moskowitz, an analyst at Cowen & Co, trimmed his price target for Check Point to $85 from $90, citing the reduced estimates, but maintained an "outperform" recommendation.

However, "we believe Check Point's positioning remains solid overall," he said, noting that looking forward, he sees drivers

of additional growth in the form of high-end data center appliance activity and the company's software blades for protecting against advanced persistent threats.

Check Point's Nasdaq-listed shares were down 4.5 percent in afternoon trade to $79.89, pushing it to a 1.8 percent fall so far in 2016.

Israel-based Check Point, one of the world's leading providers of corporate security software, forecast third-quarter revenue of $405-$435 million and earnings per share, ex-items, of $1.03-$1.10. That compares with revenue expectations of $432.6 million and EPS of $1.12, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

It posted EPS ex-one offs of $1.09 in the second quarter while revenue rose 7 percent to $423 million.

Check Point is also banking on mobile security to help drive growth, which so far contributes just a small amount to revenues. Last year, it acquired Israel's Lacoon Mobile Security in addition to cyber security start-up Hyperwise.

Shwed said the company was actively looking for acquisitions but that it has been difficult to find a good fit. He also remained cautious on overall IT spending but said that spending on cyber security was robust.

During the second quarter Check Point repurchased 2.93 million shares at a total cost of $246 million and it extended the buy-back program with an additional $250 million of shares up to a total of $1.5 billion.