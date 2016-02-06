FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Yogurt maker Chobani rejects PepsiCo's offer for stake in company
Sections
Houston residents set to return to work
Harvey aftermath
Houston residents set to return to work
U.S. crude rises, gasoline falls as refineries restart
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. crude rises, gasoline falls as refineries restart
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
Zimbabwe
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
February 6, 2016 / 1:38 AM / 2 years ago

Yogurt maker Chobani rejects PepsiCo's offer for stake in company

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

A bottle of Pepsi is seen in this photo illustration taken in Willmette, Illinois February 10, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

(Reuters) - Greek-yogurt maker Chobani LLC, founded by billionaire Hamdi Ulukaya, said on Friday it had rejected offers from beverage giant PepsiCo Inc (PEP.N) and other investors.

Chobani worked with Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS.N) to explore the sale after being approached by several parties in 2015.

The decision to reject the offer was due in part to the terms, Chobani said in an email to Reuters.

The yogurt maker wanted to sell a minority stake while outside investors like PepsiCo were looking for a majority stake in the company.

Chobani said that independence remained a key asset to the company and the brand. 

Coca-Cola Co (KO.N), which was competing against rival PepsiCo to invest in Chobani, ended talks to invest in the Greek-yogurt maker in October, saying it was not the best fit for Coca-Cola’s portfolio.

Other companies have also expressed interest in Chobani. One of them has been organic foods producer WhiteWave Foods Co WWAV.N.

PepsiCo was not immediately available to comment.

Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru and Greg Roumeliotis in New York; Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.