Chorus Clean Energy says Greece crisis will not derail its IPO plan

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Chorus Clean Energy will stick to its plan for a stock market listing, which it delayed due to market turmoil caused by Greece’s debt crisis, its chief executive told a newspaper.

The German wind and solar park operator this week extended its offer period for shares by one week until July 9 in the hope that markets will have calmed down by then. Other companies have canceled flotation plans.

“We got very positive feedback from investors during the roadshow, so we are sticking to our plan for a listing,” Holger Goetze told the Euro am Sonntag business weekly in an interview to be published on Sunday.

He added that a lowering of the price range was out of the question. Chorus Clean Energy expects proceeds of around 100 million euros ($111 million) from the share sale.

Goetze said Chorus’s business model of electricity generation and asset management was more stable and predictable than that of solar module makers or project developers.

“Accordingly, we believe our investors can expect an attractive dividend policy.”