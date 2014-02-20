FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Chorus Aviation tops forecast, shares rise
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
Chastened Merkel braces for coalition tussle after vote
World
Chastened Merkel braces for coalition tussle after vote
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Global Markets
February 20, 2014 / 7:12 PM / 4 years ago

Chorus Aviation tops forecast, shares rise

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO (Reuters) - Chorus Aviation Inc CHRb.TO, a contract carrier for Canada’s biggest airline, Air Canada ACb.TO, reported better than expected quarterly results on Thursday, news that helped push shares up more than 7 percent.

The regional carrier reported a net income of C$8.8 million ($7.95 million), or 7 Canadian cents per basic share, down from C$14.5 million, or 12 Canadian cents, for the same period a year ago.

On an adjusted basis, net income was C$20.8 million, or 17 Canadian cents per basic share. Operating revenue rose slightly to C$413.2 million.

On average, analysts had expected the company to earn 14 Canadian cents a share and report revenue of C$404.4 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Chorus operates 122 aircraft for Air Canada under the Jazz Aviation brand, flying to destinations in off-peak hours throughout Canada and the United States.

Shares were up 4.7 percent at C$3.76 after reaching as high as C$3.85 earlier in the session.

($1 = 1.1069 Canadian dollars)

Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.