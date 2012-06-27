Club sues NYC after Brown-Drake brawl, loses liquor license

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The Manhattan nightclub where a brawl erupted between the entourages of hip-hop artists Chris Brown and Drake has sued New York City to allow it to re-open its doors.

The New York hotspot Greenhouse claims it was “unnecessary and unlawful” for the city to shut it down in the aftermath of the June 16 bottle-launching fight in its downstairs club “W.i.P.”

The club claims in the lawsuit filed last Friday that it loses approximately $264,000 each week it is not open. Greenhouse is suing to permit an immediate opening of its doors.

The New York City Law Department said the police department had reached an agreement with the club after previous incidents that authorized its closure if new problems arose.

The lawsuit claims the New York Police Department failed to follow procedures in the agreement when it closed the club.

David Gendelman, the lawyer representing Greenhouse, declined to comment on the lawsuit. The club could not be reached for comment.

Separately, the New York State Liquor Authority announced on Tuesday it had suspended the liquor license of Greenhouse and W.i.P.

The liquor authority cited 10 assault cases at the club since early March in its decision.

In the latest incident, Brown and Drake’s entourages were sitting at the bar separately, according to the New York Police Department.

Several unidentified men asked Brown if he had a problem with Drake. As Brown was exiting the bar, five men with Drake confronted him, according to witnesses interviewed by police.

Bottles were then thrown from other parts of the bar in the fight that ensued, said the NYPD, though it’s still unknown whether they were thrown by Brown and Drake’s groups.

Representatives have denied any wrongdoing for both Drake and Brown and said both are cooperating with police.

Drake, 25, whose full name is Aubrey Drake Graham, dated pop star Rihanna after Brown, 23, had been romantically involved with her previously. Brown pleaded guilty to assaulting Rihanna in February 2009 and was sentenced to five years probation.

On Friday, NBA player Tony Parker sued the W.i.P. nightclub for injuries he sustained in the fight, including an eye injury that may prevent him from competing in the Olympic Games with the French national team.