Kriss Kross rapper Chris 'Mac Daddy' Kelly dies at 34

ATLANTA (Reuters) - Chris “Mac Daddy” Kelly, one half of the 1990s rap duo Kriss Kross, has died at an Atlanta hospital at the age of 34, a Fulton County Medical Examiner’s spokesman said on Wednesday.

Dumonder Dawson, an investigator for the medical examiner’s office, said Kelly died on Wednesday evening. He declined to discuss the cause of the rapper’s death.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution newspaper reported that Kelly had been found unresponsive at his home and that an autopsy had been scheduled for Thursday morning.

Atlanta native Kelly and Chris Smith made up Kriss Kross, which was best known for the 1992 hit single “Jump.”